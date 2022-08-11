Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.20%. Backblaze updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.69 on Thursday, hitting 7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is 5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.60. Backblaze has a one year low of 4.81 and a one year high of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

