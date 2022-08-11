Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $255.28

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.28 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 282.80 ($3.42). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 281.60 ($3.40), with a volume of 704,010 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.71.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.