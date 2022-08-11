Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 339,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

