Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.80. 2,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 2.28% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

