Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BALY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.01. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 787,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 478,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 145,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

