Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Baltic International USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Baltic International USA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BISA remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. Baltic International USA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Baltic International USA
