Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock remained flat at $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

