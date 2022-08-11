Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. 941,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,436,632. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

