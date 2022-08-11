Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 101,390 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.32% of Bunge worth $54,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

