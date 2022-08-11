Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $50,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.5 %

CAT opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

