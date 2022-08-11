Bank of Nova Scotia Has $46.02 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $46,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

