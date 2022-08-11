Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 4,997.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $35,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

