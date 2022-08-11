Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 615.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $44,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

