Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4,328.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,197 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.36% of Vail Resorts worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 25.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vail Resorts by 51.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 117,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $241.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.03 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.73.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.71 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.