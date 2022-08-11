Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,110,492 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,110,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

