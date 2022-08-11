Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 199,968 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $195,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.1% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Chevron by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

