Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,897,096 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.17% of DocuSign worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.53 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.