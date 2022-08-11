Barclays Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $5.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Stock Up 7.8 %

CRCT opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cricut by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.