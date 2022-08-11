Barclays Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $10.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

