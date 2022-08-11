Barclays Reiterates “€10.75” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €10.75 ($10.97) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €8.56 ($8.74). The stock had a trading volume of 838,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.74. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

