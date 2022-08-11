Barclays Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $20.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BIGC opened at $20.67 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 56.69% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $78,618.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

