Barrington Research Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $110.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $91.68 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,620,261.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 218,883 shares of company stock valued at $21,398,789 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

