Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 71.7% in July

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 501,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.