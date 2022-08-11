Base Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,055.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $562,800.94 and approximately $10,055.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067402 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

