Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Basf Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

