Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.44.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 6.1700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

