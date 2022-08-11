Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHCGet Rating) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84. 175,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 804,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 10.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700003 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

