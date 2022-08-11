Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84. 175,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 804,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 10.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700003 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.