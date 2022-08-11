Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $116.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

