Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
BEAM opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $116.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
