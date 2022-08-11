Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Bechtle Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €2.36 ($2.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €45.54 ($46.47). The stock had a trading volume of 220,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.04. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

