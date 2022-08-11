Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Samrat S. Khichi Sells 9,185 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

