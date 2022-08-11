Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

