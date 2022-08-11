Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.38

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.38 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.79). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.76), with a volume of 210,841 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.67) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £226.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.53.

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

(Get Rating)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.