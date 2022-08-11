Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($77.55) to €81.00 ($82.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BDRFY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 300,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading

