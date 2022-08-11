Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Altimmune worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Altimmune by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,890. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

