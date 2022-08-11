Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 199,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
