Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 1,365,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,436,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

