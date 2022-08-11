Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

LRGF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

