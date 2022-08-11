Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

BLCM opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

