BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,954. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.11. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

