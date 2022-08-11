BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,954. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.11. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
