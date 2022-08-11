Belt Finance Market Cap Hits $4.32 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $927.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.