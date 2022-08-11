Benchmark Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $3.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 265.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak Stock Performance

Shares of OTRK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 1,513,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,920. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insider Transactions at Ontrak

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 109.72% and a negative net margin of 151.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Arik Hill bought 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 496,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $1,537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter worth $156,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.