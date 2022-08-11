Benchmark Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $150.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $175.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Trading Down 5.7 %

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.