Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 59,179 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,179 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.81% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL remained flat at $22.34 during trading hours on Thursday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,812. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

