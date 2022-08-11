Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TGT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 68,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $191.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
