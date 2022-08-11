Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $4.63 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,114. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

