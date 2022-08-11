Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 370,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 8,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.