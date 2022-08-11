Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.77. 80,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,677. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

