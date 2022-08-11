Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.84. 1,539,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

