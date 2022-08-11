Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Iron Mountain by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,370 shares of company stock worth $487,550. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

