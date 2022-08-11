BERNcash (BERN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BERNcash (BERN) traded down 64.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $17,303.87 and approximately $62.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 65% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,260.85 or 0.99873896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00049010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00226446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00149303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00267696 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004699 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

